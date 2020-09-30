Florida State cancels Spring Break, adjusts spring calendar

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Florida State University notified students Wednesday afternoon that Spring Break 2021 is canceled.

FSU said the move is in an effort to keep students and staff safe and healthy.

Under the new plan, the Spring semester will begin on January 6, 2021, the first three days of which will be taught remotely.

As a result of canceling Spring Break the Spring semester will now end on April 23, 2021, a week earlier than planned.

The letter reads as follows:

“As our highest priority remains the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, Florida State University has adopted a new calendar for the Spring 2021 semester.

The semester will still begin Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, however, the first three days of classes will be taught remotely. The university has canceled Spring Break in 2021. As a result, the semester will end Friday, April 23, 2021, a week earlier than originally planned.

The university continues its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and we believe these adjustments will reduce the potential for members of the campus community to return to Tallahassee with the virus after traveling during spring break.

Thank you for your patience and flexibility as we work together to provide a healthier and safer environment for the entire campus community.”

This story was first reported by WTXL in Tallahassee, Florida.