Florida man wants to find Chiefs cut-out fan who sat next to him at Super Bowl

CLEARWATER, Fla.— The co-owner of Big Storm Brewery is looking for the “fan” who sat next to him at the Super Bowl.

LJ Govoni tweeted photos of himself next to a Kansas City Chiefs fan cut-out on Sunday.

He is asking for people to help identify the cardboard cutout of the man who sat next to him.

“We’re sitting in Section 232, Row DD, Seats 1-4 so on seat 5 of me is a cutout that I’m affectionately starting to call Frank,” said LJ Govoni. “In my mind, Frank is a middle school math teacher that coaches JV basketball in his hometown.”

LJ Govoni

The stadium may have looked crowded, but that’s because there were 30,000 fan cutouts placed throughout the stadium. Cutouts provided the physical distance between pods of fans.

People paid $100 to get a cutout of themselves placed on a seat. The money went to charity, said Brian McCarthy with NFL Public Relations on Twitter.

“So as the game went on and I trash-talked this cardboard cutout and also shared popcorn, chicken wings, and beer with….the idea was I want to find this guy to show that people from different teams, literally, can come together and be friends,” said Govoni.

Govoni said he will pay to fly “Frank” and a guest to Florida.

“If I can find Frank, I want to bring Frank and a guest down to Florida, bring him to Clearwater/Tampa Bay. I want to put him up in a hotel on the beach for a weekend,” said Govoni.

Govoni went to Sunday’s game with his wife and family. He said it was an exciting experience to see the Buccaneers make history as the first team to win the Super Bowl at home.

“It was awesome. It was super unique, right. I’ve been lucky to go to a few of them,” he said.

Govoni said if anyone can identify the cardboard cutout to contact him on social media or call Big Storm Brewery.

This story was first published by Julie Salomone at WFTS in Tampa Bay, Florida.