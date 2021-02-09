Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on not wearing mask at Super Bowl: ‘I had to watch the Bucs win’

Fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has responded to a photo of him not wearing a mask while watching the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

According to CNN and Fox News, in the photo, DeSantis is seen not wearing a mask sitting in what appears to be in an executive suite at Raymond James Stadium, chatting with someone who is less than six feet away, while watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Politico reporter Marc Caputo took to Twitter stating that DeSantis was at an event and mentioned the picture saying, “Someone said, ‘hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask’ … but how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win.”

According to The Associated Press, Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor signed an executive order that required face coverings at Super Bowl festivities, but many people ignored it.

The AP reported that the NFL only allowed 25,000 fans into the stadium and required masks to meet coronavirus protocols.

Outside the stadium was a different story, as videos and pictures circulated showing groups of fans not wearing masks or practicing social distancing, which has health officials, including the White House, worried about a superspreader event, The AP reported.