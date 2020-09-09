Florida garbage truck driver throws birthday surprise for 3-year-old boy

National News

by: WFTS Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Florida garbage truck driver throws birthday surprise for 3-year-old boy
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa boy received a big surprise from his hero for his third birthday.

City of Tampa worker Leroy Lentz says each morning he goes out to collect waste, Marlon waits for him to greet him with excitement.

The two have become good friends and for Leroy, their chats and waves never fail to brighten his day.

To show appreciation for Marlon, Leroy and Tampa’s Management Department teamed up to bring a socially-distant party over to the little boy’s neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the community held a birthday parade to celebrate Marlon, and Leroy was able to surprise the little boy with cake and a toy garbage truck.

“The Department really appreciates those customers who take time to say hello and thank you. Recognizing the impact these essential workers have in our community is so appreciated,” Mayor Jane Castor’s office said in a statement. “We are thrilled to give Marlon a birthday to remember.”

Below is the video of the festivities:

This story originally reported by KJ Hiramoto on abcactionnews.com.

