Florida car dealer mistakenly sells man a Ford Bronco Sport display model, demands its return

TAMPA, Fla. — Nostalgia, and the need to unload an old sedan, sent Adam Sidoti on the hunt for the newly released Ford Bronco Sport.

“It is just a unique look, and I fell in love with it when they released it,” Sidoti said.

But the day after he purchased the 2021 SUV, Sidoti told WFTS the dealership started calling and demanding he return it to the showroom.

“They wanted me to bring it in by 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve!” he said.

Sidoti’s contract showed he traded in his vehicle, put nearly $2,500 down and obtained financing before driving off the lot December 22.

Sidoti said he spoke to the sales manager and even wrote a letter to customer service. The dealer admitted they had accidentally sold him a demo or mannequin model that was supposed to sit on display.

“It was a mannequin or demo model that Ford had sent them,” Sidoti said.

When the car lot refused to back down, Sidoti made a call for action to Jackie Callaway. She contacted the dealer’s parent company to find out what was going on. A spokesperson explained the Bronco Sport Sidoti had purchased was supposed to be on display in the showroom for four months before being sold.

Sidoti says he got a call hours after WFTS reached out on his behalf, telling us, “You jumped on it and got their attention.”

Ford released a statement in an email: “After speaking with our team, as soon as we were made aware of this situation on Dec. 29, 2020, we made sure the customer is able to keep the vehicle.”

Here’s the good news for other car buyers: What happened to Adam Sidoti is rare.

