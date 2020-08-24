First lady opens student art exhibit on women’s suffrage

First lady opens student art exhibit on women's suffrage

First Lady Melania Trump is hugged by Joy Barnard, a young artist from Michigan, as she visits an exhibit of artwork in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which afforded the vote to women, at the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. She is joined by, from left, Education Secretary Betsy Devos, Second Lady Karen Pence, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is marking the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote with an art exhibit based on works by students from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The first lady was using Monday’s event — on the opening day of the Republican National Convention — to promote certain aspects of her husband’s record on women’s issues.

Polls show President Donald Trump facing a growing deficit with female voters heading into the November election.

The first lady is unveiling the “Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage” exhibit in front of the White House.

“As we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, it is my hope that this project will both support and expand the important conversations taking place on equality and the impact of peaceful protests while encouraging children to engage in the history behind this consequential movement in their own home states,” Trump said.

In 1920, white American women secured the right to vote; Black women received full voting rights in 1964.

The exhibit will also be available online.

