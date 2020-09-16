First death due to Hurricane Sally reported in Alabama, report says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
A man has died in Alabama as a result of Hurricane Sally, according to several media outlets.
The Weather Channel reported the unidentified man died in Orange Beach, Alabama.
Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon confirmed to WVTM that a person is missing.
The National Hurricane Center reported that the slow-moving storm made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. ET with maximum sustained wind speeds of 105 mph.