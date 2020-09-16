First death due to Hurricane Sally reported in Alabama, report says

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
First death due to Hurricane Sally reported in Alabama, report says

A boat is washed up near a road after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Orange Beach, Ala. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A man has died in Alabama as a result of Hurricane Sally, according to several media outlets.

The Weather Channel reported the unidentified man died in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon confirmed to WVTM that a person is missing.

The National Hurricane Center reported that the slow-moving storm made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. ET with maximum sustained wind speeds of 105 mph.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore