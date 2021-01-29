Firefighters rescue horse, pony from California mudslide

A pony is rescued from a mudslide in Monterey County California.

Firefighters worked for 18 hours to rescue a horse and pony stuck after a mudslide in California.

A storm with heavy rain and strong winds has pummeled California this week, dropping several inches of rain on wildfire-scarred areas, triggering dangerous mudslides.

In Monterey County, dozens of homes were damaged from mudslides slamming into communities. One of those debris flows was in the area of last August’s River Fire, and trapped a horse and pony on Thursday.

Fremont firefighters shared video and images of the rescue effort. Several neighbors joined first responders from multiple departments in digging out the animals.

Images show heavy equipment eventually pulling the animals out of the shoulder-deep mud.

The animals were taken to an area SPCA to be checked out. They are expected to be OK.