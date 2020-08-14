Firefighters in California save American flag from Lake Fire flames

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Several firefighters were able to save an American flag while working to put out the flames of the Lake Fire in California late Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles County Firefighters Local 1014 union, which posted the dramatic video, showed crews pulling the flag down off a pole as flames raged around them.

Our @LACOFD Crew from Engine 164 stops to save an American flag from a property destroyed by the #LakeFire.Even as we battle fast spreading flames & dangerous conditions, our members continue to serve with #respect and #honor. ??? #firefighters @IAFFNewsDesk @CAFirefighters pic.twitter.com/NIaT3sXzmJ — Los Angeles County Firefighters Local 1014 (@local1014) August 13, 2020

“Even as we battle fast-spreading flames and dangerous conditions, our members continue to serve with respect and honor,” the union tweeted.

According to USA Today, the fire, which broke out Wednesday, is burning in the Angeles National Forest between Palmdale and Santa Clarita.

Noah Berger/AP A scorched vehicle rests on Pine Canyon Rd. as the Lake Fire burns a hillside in the Angeles National Forest, Calif., north of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

By Thursday morning, the fire grew to 10,500 acres, and had not been contained, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Noah Berger/AP A burned vehicle rests along Pine Canyon Rd. as the Lake Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest, Calif., north of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

According to ABC News, people had to be evacuated from their residences.