Firefighters battling massive blaze at Dallas-area plastics warehouse

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Firefighters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are currently battling a massive warehouse fire at a plant that manufactures plastics.

According to the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram, the massive fire is burning at a Poly-America warehouse in Grand Prarie, Texas. The company makes several products out of polyethylene plastic, including construction film and trash bags.

According to the Star-Telegram, the fire was first reported at about midnight local time. A collapsed power line may be responsible for starting the fire.

The fire has also spread to a nearby railroad car, which was full of paint products.

The Grand Prarie Fire Department has asked those nearby to avoid the area.

There are no initial reports of injuries.

This story is breaking and will be updated.