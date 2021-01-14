Feds arrest Queens man for allegedly stockpiling weapons, threatening another attack at US Capitol

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A man in Queens was arrested Wednesday after federal authorities searched his home after he made online threats about killing a United States Senator-elect and allegedly traveling to D.C. to engage in violence after the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Eduard Florea, 40, was arrested for allegedly intending to travel to D.C. to “engage in acts of violence,” federal prosecutors said in a press release.

Florea also threatened online to deploy “three cars full of armed patriots” to D.C. before the deadly riots.

According to The Associated Press, the self-described Proud Boy was charged with possessing ammunition as a convicted felon and denied bail.

The AP reported that Florea was arrested after the FBI searched his home and interviewed him about a series of threats he made on the social network Parler.

“For those of you out there with similar intentions, heed this warning—knock it off, or expect to see us at your door,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney in the press release.

According to The AP, Florea’s online threats including wanting to slice “a throat” at the riots, and threatening the life of U.S. Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

When searching his home, federal authorities also found 1,000 rounds of ammunition and stockpiling military-style combat knives, the AP reported.