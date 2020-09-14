FedEx plans to hire 70,000 holiday workers during pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FedEx said Monday they are planning to hire 70,000 seasonal workers as they head into the holidays.

In a hiring statement on its website, the shipping company said most of those hired for its “peak season” would be added to its FedEx Ground network.

“As our team of more than 500,000 team members is busy preparing to deliver the holidays, we once again expect to see a large number of packages traverse our global network over the 2020 peak holiday shipping season,” FedEx said. “In order to provide the best possible service during this busy time of the year, FedEx is increasing hours for some existing employees and boosting our workforce with seasonal positions, as needed.”

The Memphis-based company added that it expanded FedEx Ground’s year-round Sunday residential coverage to nearly 95% of the U.S. population, which went into effect Sunday.