FDA: Recall issued after contaminated pet food linked to deaths of 28 dogs

The FDA said in a Wednesday alert that some Sportmix pet food products have been recalled after the deaths of 28 dogs were reported.

The FDA said that multiple product samples were tested by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and found to contain very high levels of aflatoxin. The FDA added that aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus and at high levels it can cause illness and death in pets.

“Although this pet food recall is still unfolding, we are sharing the facts we have so far because the levels of aflatoxin found in the recalled pet food are potentially fatal,” said Amber McCoig, deputy director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine Division of Compliance. “We are working quickly on this developing situation and will continue to update the public as new information becomes available. This is in service of FDA’s mission to protect human and animal health.”

The FDA said that its investigation is still ongoing, and that its possible the number of cases may expand as it conducts its investigation.

“Pets experiencing aflatoxin poisoning may have symptoms such as sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums due to liver damage) and/or diarrhea. In severe cases, this toxicity can be fatal. In some cases, pets may suffer liver damage but not show any symptoms,” the FDA said.

The FDA is advising pet owners to immediately stop feeding their pets products that have been recalled.

The affected products include:

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L2 Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 Exp 03/03/22/05/L3



Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM”