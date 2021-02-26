FCC to provide $50 per month internet subsidies for low-income families

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. Cybercriminals shifted away from stealing individual consumers’ information in 2020 to focus on more profitable attacks on businesses. That’s according to a report, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from the Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit that supports victims of identity crime. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

The Federal Communications Commission announced Friday it has approved funds to provide internet subsidies for low-income families through the establishment of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

The FCC says the program will provide eligible households with discounts of up to $50 a month for broadband service, and up to $75 a month if the household is on Tribal lands. It also will provide a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer or tablet for eligible households, the FCC added.

The FCC says that the program is open to Lifeline subscribers, including those that are on Medicaid or accept SNAP benefits; households with children receiving free or reduced-price lunch or school breakfast; Pell grant recipients; and those who have lost jobs and seen their income reduced in the last year.

The program is expected to cost $3.2 billion.

“This is a program that will help those at risk of digital disconnection. It will help those sitting in cars in parking lots just to catch a Wi-Fi signal to go online for work,” said acting FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “It will help those lingering outside the library with a laptop just to get a wireless signal for remote learning. It will help those who worry about choosing between paying a broadband bill and paying rent or buying groceries. In short, this program can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people across the country.”

The program is expected to begin within 60 days. The FCC has not launched a signup program yet, but when updated information will be available by clicking here.

