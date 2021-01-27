FBI trying to identify woman who may have information on child victim in sexual exploitation case

Law enforcement officials are seeking information which will lead to the identification of an unknown individual known as Jane Doe 43.

CLEVELAND — The FBI is seeking the public’s help with identifying a woman who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The initial video under investigation was first seen, and likely created, in October 2019, according to the FBI. It shows the unknown woman, known only as Jane Doe 43, with a child.

The FBI describes the woman in the photos as having dark hair, between 20 and 30 years old. In the video of Jane Doe 43, she can be heard speaking English.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI is seeking national and international media attention on the case in the hopes that someone recognizes this woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324. More information and a form to submit a tip online can be found here.

No charges have been filed in this case, and the woman pictured is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, the FBI states.

This story originally reported by Kaylyn Hlavaty on News5Cleveland.com.