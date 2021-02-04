FBI identifies suspect who shot, killed 2 agents in Florida

Law enforcement officers console each other outside where a shooting occurred that wounded several FBI agents who were serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.

SUNRISE, Fla. — The FBI has identified the man who fatally shot two agents who were attempting to serve a warrant Tuesday morning in Sunrise.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said Wednesday that the suspect has been identified as David Lee Huber, 55, of Sunrise.

Special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were killed while serving a search warrant at Huber’s home as part of a criminal investigation into violent crimes against children.

Three other agents were also wounded in the shooting. Marshall said two agents were taken to Broward Health Medical Center but have since been released.

The third wounded agent was treated at the scene.

Records show Huber owned a business called Computer Troubleshooters in Broward County. He appears to have had little trouble with the law prior to Tuesday’s shootout, outside of a speeding ticket in Boca Raton in 2018.

Some residents in the apartment complex where Huber lived said they did not know him.

“Of course, we are concerned,” Jorge Castillo said. “We’re worried that, I hope, it’s not going to happen again.”

Authorities salute a flag-draped casket as it is removed from the back of an ambulance and escorted inside the Broward County medical examiner's office after an FBI shooting.

William Beller, recruitment director for the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, said the shooting “affects everybody — state, local and federal — federal law enforcement.”

“We’re here to provide support any way we can to the families, to our brother and sister agents over there,” Beller said.

This story was originally published by Peter Burke and Matt Sczesny on WPTV in Palm Beach, Floria.