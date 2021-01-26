FBI identifies 400 suspects, 135 arrested from Capitol riot

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioting supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Historians say Trump’s legacy and his electoral undoing will be largely shaped by rhetoric aimed at stirring his largely white base that tugged at the long-frayed strands of race relations in America. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Federal law enforcement officials said on Tuesday that after compiling more than 200,000 tips, there have been 400 suspects identified from the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Of those, 135 people have been arrested, according to Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

Of the 400 suspects, D’Antuono said officials are especially interested in the suspects involved in planting pipe bombs outside the offices of the Democratic and Republican National Committees. D’Antuono said that there is a $75,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

“As you can imagine, this is an enormous endeavor. But let me assure you, we are up to the task,” D’Antuono said. “This case is challenging. It is complex and it is big—both in size and scope. But at the FBI, we do big, and we do challenging, and we do complex.”

Law enforcement officials have been helped by a large number of videos shared on social media from the Jan. 6 incident.

“Who are we looking for? Not only are we focused on finding those who breached the Capitol, damaged the building, or stole government property but we are also looking to find those who violently assaulted the law enforcement officers who were trying to protect the Capitol and prevent the disruption of our democratic process,” D’Antuono said.

Five people died amid the violence after a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the counting of Electoral College votes. Among the deaths was a Capitol police officer who died a day after being assaulted. Dozens of other officers were injured in the ensuing melee.