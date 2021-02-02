2 FBI agents shot, killed while serving warrant in South Florida

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

SUNRISE, Fla. — Two FBI agents were killed and three others were injured in a shootout Tuesday as agents attempted to serve a warrant in a case involving “violent crimes against children.”

The FBI confirmed in a statement Tuesday that two agents were killed in the incident. Three other agents were wounded, two of which were transported to a local hospital. They’re listed in “stable” condition.

The suspect was also killed in the shootout, according to the FBI.

“In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the FBI wrote.

The FBI later identified the agents killed as Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.

“Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country,” FBI Director Chris Wray said in a statement Tuesday. “The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery.”

The Associated Press reports that the shooting occurred as the suspect barricaded inside the home.

During a briefing later Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the incident.

“Every family dreads the possibly of receiving that call,” Biden said. “My heart aches for the families.”

Sunrise police have asked nearby residents to stay inside while they conduct an investigation.

Sunrise is a northern suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The town is located about 35 miles north of Miami.

*Update* 9:04am: The scene is safe but due to the ongoing investigation, affected neighborhoods in the area of Water Terrace on Nob Hill Road are still asked to remain at their homes until we are able to open Nob Hill Rd for travel. Thank you for your patience as understanding. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021