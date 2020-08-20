Fauci underwent surgery to remove polyp from vocal cords, reports say

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dr. Fauci: Long-term effects of Covid-19 'really troublesome'

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’s top expert on infectious diseases, underwent surgery on Thursday to remove a polyp on his vocal cords, according to CNN and NBC News.

According to CNN medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Fauci is “doing OK” following the procedure. Doctors have advised Fauci to refrain from speaking for “a while” in order to let his vocal cords heal.

A member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Fauci has made regular television and radio appearances since January, when COVID-19 began to spread around the world.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs

COVID-19 in NYC: One year later

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques

New Yorkers rally for more COVID relief