Father in Texas dances to cheer up his son during chemo treatment

FT. WORTH, Texas – A father in Texas came up with a way to cheer up his son while he’s undergoing chemotherapy.

Since Cook Children’s Medical Center has visitor restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, only one person is allowed into the medical center.

Aiden, 14, is currently undergoing treatment for acute lymphocytic leukemia. And every Tuesday, his mom joins him, while his father Chuck goes out to the parking lot and dances to lift his son’s spirits.

Cook Children’s recently posted a Chuck dancing video, which shows Aiden standing by a window, mirroring his dad’s moves.

Aiden was diagnosed right at the beginning of the pandemic, the medical center stated on Facebook.