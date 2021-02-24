Family: Navy vet died after police knelt on his neck

This Jan. 4, 2018 photo provided by Isabella Collins, Navy veteran Angelo Quinto smiles at his home in Berkeley, Calif. Quinto who was going through an episode of paranoia died after a Northern California police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, his family said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The family called police on Dec. 23 because the 30-year-old was suffering a mental health crisis and needed help. His family says a responding officer knelt on Quinto’s neck for nearly five minutes while another officer restrained him. He lost consciousness and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died three days later. (Isabella Collins via AP)

The family of a Navy veteran who was going through an episode of paranoia says he died after a Northern California police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

The family of 30-year-old Angelo Quinto said Tuesday that they called police to their home in Antioch on Dec. 23 because he needed help. They said that soon after arriving, an officer knelt on Quinto’s neck for nearly five minutes.

Quinto lost consciousness and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died three days later. The Antioch Police Department didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A public record request made by this station was denied due to an active investigation.