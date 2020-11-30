Families of murder victims wait for justice as COVID-19 causes court delays in U.S.

by: Cesar Rodriguez

The family of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez is still waiting for justice

The criminal justice system across the United States has a backlog of cases because of the pandemic. In the meantime, the victims’ families wait anxiously for justice.

Arnulfo Ochoa cannot control his tears as he looks at a picture of his late daughter Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who would have celebrated her 21st birthday this month.

The suspects, Clarissa Figueroa, and her daughter, Desiree, lured the victim to a house with the promise of free baby clothes. They then allegedly strangled Marlen, before taking the baby from her womb.

The Figueroas face first-degree murder charges.

Ochoa says he is frustrated because COVID-19 has forced the courts to reschedule the hearings over and over.

The National District Attorneys Association says there are backlogs of criminal cases in every state, and daily court dockets have fewer cases because of the social-distancing restrictions. In many cases, trials and hearings are done remotely.

