Fallen Capitol police officer to lie in honor in building he died protecting

An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Officer Brian Sicknick, the US Capitol police officer who died one day after being severely injured as a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last week.

Sicknick died on Jan. 7, a day after the Jan. 6 riot that interrupted the counting of the Electoral College votes. Sicknick was among five people who died in the US Capitol that day.

Sicknick’s body will be received Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., followed by a viewing for members of the US Capitol Police. A viewing and ceremony for members of Congress will be held on Wednesday. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a public viewing.

“The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.”

Following the riot at the US Capitol, the chief for the US Capitol Police, the House sergeant at arms and the Senate sergeant at arms all resigned.

In the weeks since, thousands of National Guard troops have guarded the Capitol with fencing being erected.