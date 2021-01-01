Fake teen doctor arrested for fraud again in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — It’s a case that made national headlines. A teenager posing as a doctor, none other than “Dr. Love.”

Malachi Love-Robinson is now 23 years old, but it appears he may have been up to some of his old tricks.

Love-Robinson was arrested for fraud and grand theft on Thursday morning. He was released on Thursday night.

Police said Love-Robinson worked for a shipping broker, and he’s accused of having clients send money to his personal account instead of the company.

Authorities say Love-Robinson took over $10,000 that belonged to the company.

According to police, in text messages to the owner of the company Love-Robinson wrote he “(expletive) himself,” “can’t say how truly sorry he is,” is “doing everything [he] can to make it right” and “I don’t want to go to jail.”

In 2018, Love-Robinson pleaded guilty to several fraud charges, grand theft and practicing medicine without a license.

His patients say he claimed he held several degrees, including a Ph.D. and a M.D. What his patients didn’t realize was that he was just 18 years old.

Love-Robinson was charged with stealing more than $20,000 from an elderly Palm Beach County patient he was allegedly treating in 2015.

He was later charged and arrested on grand theft charges in February 2016.

Love-Robinson insisted he never posed as a medical doctor, but was a naturopathic physician.

He was released from prison after serving nearly 21 months at a maximum security lockup outside Fort Myers.

This article was written by Victoria Lewis for WPTV.