Fake states ‘New Nevada,’ New California’ join Texas lawsuit to overturn Election Day results

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5, 2020. The Trump campaign is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Fake states “New California State” and “New Nevada State” have joined in on a lawsuit brought on by Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, looking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

According to Forbes, Chairman of the New Nevada State movement Robert E. Thomas III filed a 13-page amicus brief Friday.

According to the brief, the pretend states are “directly impacted by the arbitrary and capricious changes in election laws and procedures occur with unfortunate regularity in the current States of California and Nevada.”

“New California State” and “New Nevada State” are movements seeking to form new states from rural counties who are trying to “stop the lawless actions” of the Democratic governors of Nevada and California, Forbes reported.

According to USA Today, “New California” declared its independence in 2018 to become the 51st state.

The brief also alleges that the states took arbitrary actions to change voting laws without consulting their state legislature, which they say violates the Constitution.

According to the Associated Press, 17 Republican attorney generals and 106 House Republicans have signed onto the case.