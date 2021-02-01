Facebook’s Oversight Board wants your thoughts on Trump’s social media suspension

FILE – In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook’s quasi-independent oversight board issued its first rulings on Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 overturning four of five decisions by the social network to take down questionable content. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Facebook’s Oversight Board is asking the public to submit comments about the social platform’s suspension on former President Donald Trump’s account.

“We recognise the level of interest in our case regarding former US President Trump. We encourage people and organizations to share their insights through our public comments process,” the board tweeted.

Facebook suspended the former president’s account after removing two posts from Jan. 6, the day pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Facebook cited the use of their platform to “incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

After issuing the temporary suspension, Facebook submitted the case to their newly created oversight board to determine if the social media platform was correct to take action.

The 20-member board was formed just last year to oversee difficult content decisions made by the tech company. Facebook and Instagram’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg cannot overrule a decision by the board.

“We believe our decision was necessary and right,” Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications Nick Clegg said in a statement . “Given its significance, we think it is important for the board to review it and reach an independent judgment on whether it should be upheld.”

They are now requesting “observations or recommendations on suspensions when the user is a political leader.”

To submit a comment, there are several requirements, including being written in English, no more than 2 pages in Times New Roman 12pt font, address the issues at hand, include a full name and/or organization, and meet the deadline of 10 a.m. ET on Monday, February 8.

