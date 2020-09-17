Facebook users briefly report widespread outages

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Facebook users briefly reported widespread issues with the social media site Thursday afternoon, according to Down Detector, a website that crowdsources telecommunication and social media outages.

Down Detector reported that it received more than 6,300 reports of problems on Facebook at about 2 p.m. Thursday. Half of those issues were reported as a “total blackout.”

After a short outage, it appears service was fully restored to the site.

It’s unclear what was causing the issues on the platform.