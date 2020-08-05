Facebook launches TikTok rival app Instagram Reels

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Facebook launches TikTok rival app Instagram Reels

Instagram Reels

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It looks like TikTok has more competition – this time from Facebook.

On Wednesday, Facebook launched Instagram Reels, an app that allows users to record 15-second clips set to music, editing the clips by adding effects and filters.

The announcement was posted on blog posts from Instagram and Facebook.

“Reels gives people new ways to express themselves, discover more of what they love on Instagram, and help anyone with the ambition of becoming a creator take center stage,” Instagram said in the blog post.

The app will be made available to download from the App Store and Google Play Store for free on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss