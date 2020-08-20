Facebook announces grant program to support Black-owned businesses

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

On Wednesday, Facebook announced that it launched a $40 million grant program to support Black-owned businesses.

Back in June, the social media giant committed a $100 million investment that was aimed at helping U.S. Black-owned businesses, creators, and nonprofits.

On Wednesday, the company began accepting applications for the grants.

To apply for a grant, the company must be a majority Black-owned for-profit business, have less than 50 employees, been in business for over a year, and experienced challenges from COVID-19, Facebook said.

The grants comprise of $2,500 in cash and $1,500 in optional advertising credits to use on Facebook.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.