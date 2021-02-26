FAA: Delta passenger faces $27,500 fine for allegedly hitting flight attendant

An unnamed Delta Airlines passenger faces a $27,500 fine for allegedly hitting a flight attendant in the face back in October.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced the news of Friday in a press release, stating the incident occurred on a flight from Miami to Atlanta on Oct. 19.

The FAA said the passenger was traveling with and sitting next to another passenger who refused to wear his mask, secure his seat tray table, and fasten his seat belt.

As a result, the flight returned to the gate, and the passengers were asked to get off the plane.

The agency said the passenger facing the fine ignored the flight attendant’s instructions to deplane, began swearing at the flight attendant and other passengers and then struck the flight attendant under her left eye.

The FAA strictly enforces a zero-tolerance policy toward passengers who cause disturbances on flights or fail to obey flight crew instructions.

According to the news release, the unnamed passenger has 30 days to respond.