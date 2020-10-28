F-16 fighter jet intercepts plane near President Trump rally in Arizona

President Donald Trump works the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

An F-16 fighter jet intercepted a plane that was flying in a restricted area during President Trump’s rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, Wednesday afternoon.

North American Aerospace Defense Command officials say the plane was intercepted around 2 p.m. after officials noticed it had entered the Temporary Flight Restriction area surrounding Bullhead City.

Officials say the violating aircraft did not respond to initial intercept procedures, but established radio communications after NORAD aircraft deployed signal flares.

Authorities say the aircraft was escorted out of the restricted area by the F-16 without further incident.

(1/2) At approx. 1400 MDT, NORAD F-16 aircraft investigated a general aviation aircraft that was not in communication with ATC and entered the Temporary Flight Restriction area surrounding Bullhead City, AZ without proper clearance. #WeHaveTheWatch — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) October 28, 2020