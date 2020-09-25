Ex-congressman Ron Paul tweets ‘I am doing fine’ after being rushed to hospital

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Ex-congressman Ron Paul, 85, tweeted that he is doing fine after being rushed to a Texas hospital Friday afternoon.

Fox News reports Paul suffered a medical emergency during a live stream of his Youtube show “Liberty Report.”

Paul tweeted out a picture of himself from the hospital, “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.”

According to Fox News, Paul was live-streaming when be reportedly began slurring his speech. The stream immediately ended, and the video was taken down.

Paul ran for president in 1988, 2007, and 2011. He also served in the US House of Representatives as a Republican for the 14th District of Texas for 20 years.

