Evangelical leaders condemn role ‘perversion’ of Christian nationalism played in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, a man holds a Bible as Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. The Christian imagery and rhetoric on view during this month’s Capitol insurrection are sparking renewed debate about the societal effects of melding Christian faith with an exclusionary breed of nationalism. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

More than 100 pastors, ministry and seminary leaders and other prominent evangelicals signed on to an open letter expressing concern about the growing “radicalization” within their faith, and how the “perversion” of Christian nationalism played a role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The group acknowledges they come from different backgrounds and political stances, but they “stand together against the perversion of the Christian faith as we saw on January 6, 2021.”

They cite reports of prayers being said by the rioters inside the Capitol building, as well as images of those who stormed the Capitol carrying Bibles, Christian symbols and signs that read “Jesus Saves.”

“As leaders in the broad evangelical community, we recognize and condemn the role Christian Nationalism played in the violent, racist, anti-American insurrection at the United States Capitol on January 6,” the letter begins.

The letter calls out the behavior of the rioters on Jan. 6 as “unChristlike” and says no Christian can defend it.

They acknowledge a “long history of faith leaders accommodating white supremacy” has caused the faith to become susceptible to the “heresy” of Christian nationalism.

A survey by the American Enterprise Institute earlier this month found that 60% of white evangelicals continue to believe former President Donald Trump’s lie that last November’s election was stolen from him and that he should have been returned to the White House.

The leaders who signed the letter say they will take a public stand against racism, Christian nationalism, conspiracy theories and extremism, and call on others to do the same.