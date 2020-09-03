Entrepreneurs in Colorado launch Black-owned business directory app

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DENVER, Colo. – A group of entrepreneurs is launching a new app that directs users to Black-owned businesses.

“The app is across all 50 states. We just got a notification today about a Black-owned business in Ireland,” said Mariam Kazadi, the co-founder of the BBLK app.

The app uses GPS to find Black-owned businesses near you. Or you can search through businesses that allow you to order online. It is organized by the type of service.

As communities push for racial justice, there has been growing momentum to support Black-owned businesses. Yelp saw searches for “Black-owned business” spike 6,000% between June and August.

Companies rarely identify themselves through Google searches as being minority-owned, which can make it difficult for consumers to find them.

“Black-owned businesses not only don’t get visibility, but they don’t get funding. So, we want to put the Black dollar back into the community so those economies and communities can grow,” Kazadi said.

The BBLK app is free for users and businesses. The app is running through donations.

The founders hope the app helps make the buying Black trend a more permanent part of the American consumer experience.

“Make every Friday a Black Friday, and that is a push to have people support these businesses at least once a week,” co-founder Ramond Murphy said.

The BBLK app goes live Friday, Sept. 4.

This story was first reported by Jessica Porter at KMGH in Denver, Colorado.