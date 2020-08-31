Elon Musk wants YOU to build a brain-computer interface

Elon Musk’s young startup, Neuralink, wants to one day implant computer chips inside people’s brains.
The goal is to develop implants that can treat neural disorders — and that may one day be powerful enough to put humanity on a more even footing with possible future superintelligent computers.
In a video live demonstration on YouTube Friday explicitly aimed at recruiting new employees, Musk showed a prototype of the device, which is meant to be implanted in the human skull.
Ultra-thin wires hanging from the device would go directly into the brain.
An earlier version of the device would have been placed behind an ear like a hearing aid.
During the demonstration, Musk showed a pig named Gertrude, who’s had the coin-sized computer chip in her brain for 2 months.
The billionaire described the new device as a “Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires.”