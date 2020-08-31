Elon Musk wants YOU to build a brain-computer interface

Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule’s emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Elon Musk’s young startup, Neuralink, wants to one day implant computer chips inside people’s brains.

The goal is to develop implants that can treat neural disorders — and that may one day be powerful enough to put humanity on a more even footing with possible future superintelligent computers.

In a video live demonstration on YouTube Friday explicitly aimed at recruiting new employees, Musk showed a prototype of the device, which is meant to be implanted in the human skull.

Ultra-thin wires hanging from the device would go directly into the brain.

Neuralink An illustration showing a Neuralink disk implant at different stages of implantation during a YouTube live stream presentation on Aug. 28.

An earlier version of the device would have been placed behind an ear like a hearing aid.

During the demonstration, Musk showed a pig named Gertrude, who’s had the coin-sized computer chip in her brain for 2 months.

The billionaire described the new device as a “Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires.”