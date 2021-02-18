Ella Emhoff makes runway debut — and yes, she’s in a coat

Cole and Ella Emhoff arrive during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW YORK — For a first modeling gig, it’s not too shabby: a spot on the Proenza Schouler runway for New York Fashion Week.

In a digital short released Thursday, Ella Emhoff, an art student, knitwear designer and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, plays a starring role.

Proenza designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough said the 21-year-old art major at the Parsons School of Design, where they themselves were students, was “an ambassador of the new moment.”



Proenza, like many brands, is presenting their Fall-Winter 2021 collection digitally because of ongoing health and safety concerns around the spread of the coronavirus.

In a recorded interview for NYFW at Spring Studios in London, Emhoff admitted to having first-show jitters.

“I definitely lost a little sleep the night before,” she said in conversation with Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. “I mean I’m walking for the first time, I’m in a professional environment for the first time… It was a very epic first experience with the fashion world.”

Emhoff recently signed with IMG Models, along with an even bigger breakout newsmaker of the inauguration: poet Amanda Gorman.