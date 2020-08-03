Dunkin’ is offering free coffee and donuts in August

FILE- In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo shows the Dunkin’ Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Dunkin’ is dropping the donuts — from its name, anyway. Doughnuts are still on the menu, but the company is renaming itself “Dunkin'” to reflect its increasing emphasis on coffee and other drinks. The change will officially take place in January 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

It’s August and Dunkin’ Donuts is perking up the summer with free coffee on Mondays and free donuts on Fridays.

The offers are available to DD Perks members, the chain’s loyalty program .

On August 3, 10 and 17, DD Perks members get a free medium cup of hot or iced coffee with the purchase of a food item.

End the week on a sweet note by grabbing a free donut on August 7, 14 and 21 with the purchase of any beverage.

“Whether they need a little extra boost to kickstart their week or a sweet treat to celebrate the end of the week, we want our loyal guests to know we’ve got their backs when they may need it most,” said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Senior Vice President, Dunkin’ U.S. Digital Marketing.