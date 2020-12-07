Due to increase in COVID cases, Costco to maintain special operating hours for senior shoppers

FILE – Customers wearing protective masks from the coronavirus and keeping social distancing line up to enter a Costco Wholesale store in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles on Saturday, May 16, 2020. According to their COVID-19 updates page, Costco Wholesale Club says the special operating hours for members 60 and older, members with disabilities or are immunocompromised, will remain from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Costco says they are continuing their senior hours until further notice amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to their COVID-19 updates page, Costco Wholesale Club says the special operating hours for members 60 and older, members with disabilities or are immunocompromised, will remain from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Costco added that they would not admit guests during that time.

Many locations have varying hours, but the following U.S. stores are the exceptions listed on the company’s COVID-19 updates page:



Phoenix, Arizona : Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday for the following locations: Mesa and SE Gilbert.

: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday for the following locations: Mesa and SE Gilbert. Newark, Delaware : Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Iwilei (Honolulu), Hawai’i : Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Wheaton, Maryland : Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Massachusetts : Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., daily.

: Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., daily. Albuquerque, New Mexico : Senior Shopping Hours are 8 – 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 – 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Las Vegas, Nevada : Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, for the following locations: Centennial, Henderson, SW Henderson, and Summerlin.

: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, for the following locations: Centennial, Henderson, SW Henderson, and Summerlin. Dedham, New Jersey : Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Teterboro, New Jersey : Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Wayne, New Jersey : Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Brooklyn, New York : Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Staten Island, New York : Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Westbury, New York : Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. St. George, Utah : Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Virginia locations’ Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday: Chantilly, Fairfax, Newington Springfield, Pentagon City, and Sterling.

locations’ Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday: Chantilly, Fairfax, Newington Springfield, Pentagon City, and Sterling. Washington, D.C .: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

.: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Oregon: Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.

California Costco senior hours in California



Los Angeles Locations : Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Locations include Alhambra, Burbank, Chino Hills, City Of Industry, Culver City, Cypress, Fountain Valley, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Hawthorne, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Habra, Lakewood, Los Feliz, Monterey Park, Northridge, Norwalk, Oxnard, Pacoima, San Bernardino, Signal Hill, Torrance, Tustin, Van Nuys, and Woodland Hills.

: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Locations include Alhambra, Burbank, Chino Hills, City Of Industry, Culver City, Cypress, Fountain Valley, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Hawthorne, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Habra, Lakewood, Los Feliz, Monterey Park, Northridge, Norwalk, Oxnard, Pacoima, San Bernardino, Signal Hill, Torrance, Tustin, Van Nuys, and Woodland Hills. San Diego: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, for the following locations: Carmel Mountain, Mission Valley, Rancho Del Rey, and Temecula.

Bay Area



Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations: Foster City, Great Oaks, Hayward, NE San Jose, and Richmond.

Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday for the following locations: Almaden, Cal Expo, Danville, El Camino, Folsom, Fremont, Livermore, Modesto, Redwood City, Reno, Richmond, Sacramento, Salinas, San Francisco, San Leandro, Santa Cruz, South San Francisco, and Sunnyvale.

Senior Shopping Hours are 9 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday at the following locations: Antioch, Carson City, Chico, Citrus Heights, Clovis, Elk Grove, Eureka, Fairfield, Fresno, Gilroy, Hanford, Lodi, Manteca, Merced, Mountain View, North Fresno, Novato, Rancho Cordova, Rohnert Park, Redding, Roseville, San Jose, Sandcity, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, Sparks, Stockton, Tracy, Turlock, Ukiah, Vacaville, Vallejo, Visalia, and Woodland.

In Puerto Rico, Costo is also changing its hours. Beginning Monday through Jan. 7, all four of Costco’s locations in Puerto Rico will close at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Costco said.

Costco added that Puerto Rico locations’ Tire, Optical, and Hearing Aid departments would be closed on Sundays until Jan. 7 or “until further notice.”

Warehouses in Puerto Rico will also “allow no more than one person to enter the warehouse with each membership card, in accordance with local government mandates.”

Last month, Costco implemented a new policy that required everyone, excluding children under the age of 2, must wear a face mask or face shield, even those with medical conditions while inside the store.