Driver pulled over in Wisconsin for tying snowmobile to roof of sedan

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled a driver of a sedan on Sunday because officers deemed the car was not safely transporting a snowmobile that the driver had tied to the top.

The driver was on US 63 in Polk County when police flagged them down. The state trooper managed to get a photo of the vehicle.

That photo was shared with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT), who then shared it on their Facebook page.

“Don’t try this at home,” the DOT said in the post.

This story was originally published by Julia Marshall on WTMJ in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.