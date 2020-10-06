Dreyer’s renames ‘derogatory’ ice cream treat ‘Edy’s Pie’ after founder

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

After nearly 100 years, Dreyers Grand Ice Cream has changed the name of their chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bars to “Edy’s Pie.” They are named after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

This summer, Dreyer’s joined a list of food companies who announced they were reconsidering product names deemed derogatory and racially insensitive in the wake of demonstrations about police brutality and systemic racism following the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. This also included Aunt Jemima syrup and Uncle Ben’s rice.

The ice cream treat had been called “Eskimo Pie.” Production was paused over the summer as a new name and packaging was created.

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for parent company Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said in a statement in June when they announced they were changing the name.

“Edy’s Pie” will be available in stores early next year, according to the company .