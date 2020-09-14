Drew Barrymore launches new talk show

FILE – Drew Barrymore attends The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project fundraiser on Nov. 12, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Actress Drew Barrymore is now a television talk show host.

On Monday, “The Drew Barrymore Show” debuted on CBS, with featured guests former “Charlie’s Angels” co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

According to CNN, Diaz appeared as a hologram.

Adam Sandler was also a guest.

The premiere included an introduction of the new segment “Drew’s News,” cooking with Chef Haile Thomas, Islander Lively Bowl, and revealing a surprise backyard makeover for essential workers in the piece “Designed by Drew,” and debuting “The Goodbye,” the talk show’s website said.

Her show, retrofitted for the COVID-19 era, is shot in New York, where she also lives with her two daughters, the Associated Press reported.