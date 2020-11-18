Dreaming of travel in 2021? Nat Geo releases ‘best of the world’ destination list

A mother bear teaches her cubs to swim on the edge of Naknek Lake, in Alaska’s Katmai National Park.

Stay-at-home orders, lockdowns, and concerns about traveling to new cities and locations during the coronavirus pandemic may have many people dreaming of world travel in 2021 and beyond.

To help with those vision boards and future planning, National Geographic has released their annual “ best of the world ” list of destinations on the rise. Their 2021 list features “25 amazing places to inspire future journeys and remind us why we love to travel.”

The publication focused on five categories to narrow down their list of suggested destinations: sustainability, family, nature, adventure and culture.

The list includes majestic mountainous hikes in Katmai National Park in Alaska, Los Glaciares National Park in Argentina, and the Svaneti region in the country of Georgia.

Staying closer to home, the list includes domestic cultural locations that offer up historic reminders of race relations and our culturally diverse world: the Pueblo Nations in New Mexico, historic sites in Tulsa, indigenous cultures in British Columbia, and Chamoru culture in Guam.

Or take in the wonder of nature at Isle Royale in Michigan, Yellowknife in Canada’s Northwest Territories, or visit a 5th Century shipwreck and marine haven in Greece.

“The joy of travel comes from the unexpected. Now is the time to dream of your next journey and lay the foundation for your next trip. We hope our list of the new year’s most important places will inspire you. We look forward to seeing you out in the world soon!” National Geographic editors posted on their website.