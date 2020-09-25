Dramatic video shows suspect escape courthouse

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HILLSBORO, Ohio — A dramatic security recording from inside the Highland County Common Pleas Court shows an inmate fleeing his own sentencing hearing on foot, evading deputies in the process, on Tuesday morning.

According to court records, 34-year-old Nickolaus Kyle Garrison had in August pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine. He appeared in court Tuesday to receive a sentence of six months from Judge Rocky Coss.

The Highland County Press reported Garrison ran when deputies attempted to take him back into custody after his sentencing.

The video released by the county shows Garrison running from the courtroom and out into a hallway, pursued by deputies and a court bailiff. As he runs downstairs, the bailiff attempts to jump over the banister and grab him; the bailiff falls, sliding down the stairs on his back, and Garrison escapes.

By the end of the week, Garrison was back in custody. He was captured at a motel in Clinton County around 4:30 a.m. Friday by officers and deputies from multiple law enforcement agencies. Garrison will now face additional charges.

This story originally reported by Zach McAuliffe on WCPO.com.