Dramatic rescue of dog in frozen swimming pool caught on camera

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — During last week’s winter storms, Tennessee saw its fair share of cold water rescues. Some sadly ended with deadly results, but there was one very close call in Murfreesboro that came with a very happy ending.

Would you take a polar plunge to save a beloved pet? In this case, it happened in a frozen backyard swimming pool.

“You can see him go in right here,” said Jennie Tatum.

Backyard security video shows her dog, Sid, running around the ice-covered swimming pool before taking a dive.

That’s when Tatum ran to the rescue. She started breaking through the two-inch thick ice and then jumped into the pool to look for Sid, but couldn’t find him.

“It was pure adrenaline. I was not thinking about being cold,” said Tatum.

So, she got out hoping for a better look across the pool.

“I knew he went in there, so I get up and see him from above,” she said.

Tatum jumped back into the freezing water and was able to pull the barely-conscious dog out of the pool.

“He’s about 50 pounds,” said Tatum. “All I could think about was to get him into the house and to get him warm.”

Sid was submerged for more than a 60 seconds.

“I don’t think this dog had another minute based on his symptoms,” said veterinarian April Smith.

She said Sid likely held his breath part of the time but they still needed oxygen to revive him.

Smith says Tatum saved his life.

“You notice he just sunk and he would not have stood a chance without her. He wouldn’t have a chance.”

Tatum says she’s no hero and would have jumped in after anyone’s pet.

Sid was lucky. He’s fully recovered and is chewing his toys and avoiding the pool at all costs. The Tatums say they don’t have a pool cover because they keep the pool open all year.

It so happens a pump went out to prevent ice — and was set to be fixed — just before the storm hit. Sid’s family made the video public as yet another cautionary tale on the dangers of ice on water.

This story was originally published by Nick Beres at WTVF.