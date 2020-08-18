Dramatic deer rescue caught on officers’ dash cam

by: WXYZ Staff

Dramatic deer rescue caught on officers' dash cam
(WXYZ) — A dramatic deer rescue caught on video shows officers in Michigan save a buck trapped in a net.

Officers Thomas Goodrose and Justin Wells came face-to-face with a 10-point buck trapped in the net of a soccer goal at Bingham Farms Elementary on Monday morning.

Noticing how panicked the deer was, the quick-thinking officers used a tool from their vehicle to help control the deer’s legs while cutting netting that had started to close around the animal’s neck.

“Once he had it secure, we came up slow. Held the horn and heard it breathe and relax,” said Officer Thomas Goodrose with Franklin police. “It felt really good. You don’t come across this too much but it was really cool.”

In the video, you can see the deer realize the netting is no longer attached, and run back into the wilderness.

This story originally reported by Simon Shaykhet on wxyz.com.

