Trump science adviser Dr. Scott Atlas leaving White House job

by: Scripps National & Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas gestures while speaking at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.

A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, resigned at the end of his temporary government assignment.

Atlas confirmed the news in a Monday evening tweet.

Atlas joined the White House this summer, where he clashed with top government scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, as he resisted stronger efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 267,000 Americans.

CNN reported that Atlas gave his resignation letter to President Donald Trump on Monday.

In his resignation letter, which Fox News exclusively obtained, Atlas wished “all the best” to the incoming Biden administration.

Atlas’s tenure in the White House was plagued by controversy. A few weeks ago, Atlas encouraged people in Michigan to “rise up” against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state closure measures amid the pandemic.

According to CNN, Twitter removed Atlas’s tweet in October after tweeted an article that was against masks’ effectiveness, which the social media company deemed to violate the platform’s COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy.

