Dozens of people rescued by aircraft from path of California wildfire

Dozens of people had to be rescued by aircraft as a wildfire burned nearby in Central California.

Multiple fire agencies are responding to the Creek Fire burning in Fresno County. It is currently 36,000 acres and zero percent contained.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP A helicopter prepares to drop water at a wildfire in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Three fast-spreading California wildfires sent people fleeing Saturday, with one trapping campers at a reservoir in the Sierra National Forest, as a brutal heat wave pushed temperatures into triple digits in many parts of state.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The fire is being considered a multi-casualty incident, as several people have now been injured by the flames.

Fresno Fire is on scene of a multi-casualty incident receiving patients injured by the Creek Fire, information is incomplete at this time regarding how many patients and severity of injuries.Several aircraft are transporting victims to FYI airport, National Guard assisting. — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) September 6, 2020

According to the Fresno City Fire Department, 63 people were rescued Saturday night. Two had severe injuries, ten with moderate injuries and 51 others with minor or no injuries.

AP California National Guard shows dozens of evacuees are evacuated to safety on a Cal Guard Chinook Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, after the Creek Fire in central California left them stranded. More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest. The California Office of Emergency Services said Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescues that began Saturday night and continued overnight. (California National Guard via AP)

Around 7:30 p.m., the Madera County Sheriff Office said in a Facebook post that 150 people were unable to evacuate from the Mammoth Pool Reserve in the Sierra National Forest.