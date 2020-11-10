Dow Jones closes at near record high on Tuesday

Specialist Meric Greenbaum works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 7.8%, its steepest drop since the financial crisis of 2008, as a free-fall in oil prices and worsening fears of fallout from the spreading coronavirus outbreak seize markets. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has nearly made a full comeback from the coronavirus doldrums its faced during the spring.

After peaking in February at 29,551, the Dow Jones dropped to 18,591 just a month later. On Tuesday, the Dow closed at 29,420 points for its highest close since February 12.

The Dow Jones has been spurred by news that Pfizer’s Phase 3 coronavirus vaccine is showing at 90% effectiveness rating. The news has buoyed stocks from across the spectrum in recent days, including travel, technology and entertainment.

After a summer of impressive gains, the Dow leveled off for much of the fall as coronavirus cases began to surge throughout the US.