Dow falls more than 900 points marking worst day for the markets since June

The closing numbers are displayed after the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on December 19, 2018 in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 900 points on Wednesday , mirroring drops in European markets.

The Dow Jones had its worst day since June 11.

U.S. stocks recorded historic losses in February and March, fueled by shutdown measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, since the shutdowns, U.S. markets have recovered to nearly the levels that were at prior to the pandemic.

Despite stock recoveries, other important economic measuring sticks like unemployment remain historically high.

Recent losses come as COVID-19 cases spike again across the country. Health experts warn that the U.S. is at a perilous point in the pandemic with rising hospital and death rates ahead of winter months.