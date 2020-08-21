Double Trouble: New tropical storm forms, heads toward Gulf of Mexico

National News

by: Justin Boggs

Double Trouble: New tropical storm forms, heads toward Gulf of Mexico
As Tropical Storm Laura began setting its sights on Puerto Rico, and eventually, the Florida coast, Tropical Storm Marco formed late Friday.

Marco has top winds of 40 MPH, but is expected to gain strength by the time it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. As of late Friday, however, the storm is not forecast to reach hurricane strength.

The storm is then expected to head for the Texas or Louisiana coast.

In the meantime, Marco is expected to hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula this weekend.

Tropical Storm Laura is also headed toward the Gulf of Mexico, but instead of approaching from the South like Marco, Laura is coming from the east.

Laura has top winds of 45 MPH as of late Friday. Before reaching the Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to skirt Puerto Rico and Hispaniola and Florida.

The combination of Marco and Laura could cause havoc for emergency managers next week. Laura could two US mainland landfalls – the Florida east coast and somewhere in the Gulf of Mexico.

